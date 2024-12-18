Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.73 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 332,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $563,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,127,756.96. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

