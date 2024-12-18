Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $2.79 Million in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 266,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

PSLV opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

