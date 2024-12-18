Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $2.91 Million in Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.80% of Artiva Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $152,234,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,506,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,300,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.