Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 890.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 104,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 94,385 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 35.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQBK. Stephens upgraded Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $695.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

