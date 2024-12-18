Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 148,310 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,130,000 after acquiring an additional 911,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $24,584,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,514,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,239,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

OCUL stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $26,561.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,221.59. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

