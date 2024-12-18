Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

