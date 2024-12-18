Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

GPC opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

