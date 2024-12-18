Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 135,024 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,024 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,768,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 26.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,085,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 30,909.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,135,000 after buying an additional 353,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $38,512,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $421,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,838,616.60. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,160 shares of company stock worth $82,570,216. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.5 %

DUOL opened at $354.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $378.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.40.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

