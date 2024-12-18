Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 478,935 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 478,935 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 41.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,198.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 134,739 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.8 %

ADMA opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.70. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

