Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 988 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Steel by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 54.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Worthington Steel by 546.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 79,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Steel by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Worthington Steel

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.