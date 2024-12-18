Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $2.83 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

