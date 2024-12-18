Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Andersons as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ANDE. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Andersons Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.57. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,455.73. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.