Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 45,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Swmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

