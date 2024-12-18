Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 15,655 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,669,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 112.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,055,771 shares in the company, valued at $932,366,389.50. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,883,641 shares of company stock worth $315,649,205. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

