Wolverine Trading LLC Buys New Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,174,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 453,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,038,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 828,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 616,718 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 610,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 382,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $426.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.19.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.65). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $491.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.72%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

