Wolverine Trading LLC Buys New Shares in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAB. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at about $10,679,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,642,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 1,788,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 188.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 1,597,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,495,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 1,157,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Standard BioTools by 1,019.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 893,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Standard BioTools from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:LAB opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.