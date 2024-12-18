Wolverine Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 25.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $159,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPSN. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

LivePerson stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

In other LivePerson news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,725.98. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,604 shares in the company, valued at $847,963.40. The trade was a 11.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,879 shares of company stock valued at $207,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

