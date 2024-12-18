Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $29,000 in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LX stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.68. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

