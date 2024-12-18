Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $76,000 Position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VirTra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTSI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth about $480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VirTra by 63.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VirTra by 31.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VirTra by 12.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.66. VirTra, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02.

VirTra ( NASDAQ:VTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

