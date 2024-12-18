Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDS. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 258,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WDS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.