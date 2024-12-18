XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 17.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 276.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 77,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 244.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AGR opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

