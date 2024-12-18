XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Life360 during the third quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Life360 during the third quarter worth $139,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth $205,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life360 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LIF. UBS Group upped their price target on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Life360 Stock Performance

Life360 stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.97.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In related news, Director Mark Goines sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,270.40. This represents a 39.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Hulls sold 556,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $22,830,460.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,696 shares in the company, valued at $39,079,589.92. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,673 shares of company stock valued at $25,855,843.

Life360 Profile

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.