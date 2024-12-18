XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 34.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HWC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $443,049.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,669. This trade represents a 13.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile



Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

