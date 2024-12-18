XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,616 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,925,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,982,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 261,513 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 858,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $196,390.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,390.75. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Golding purchased 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,820.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

REYN stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

