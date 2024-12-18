XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,871 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,568 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

REV Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from REV Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

