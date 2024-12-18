XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth $1,348,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 145.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. DOWLING & PARTN cut Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE CRBG opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.02%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,282,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,584,743.74. The trade was a 48.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

