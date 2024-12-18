XTX Topco Ltd Buys 1,337 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Carriage Services worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1,074.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,791.48. This trade represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of CSV stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.