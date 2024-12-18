XTX Topco Ltd Buys 36,947 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,947 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRDF. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 34.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRDF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Cardiff Oncology

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 350,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $910,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,047,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,477.60. This trade represents a 50.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Up 32.8 %

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $273.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.89.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

