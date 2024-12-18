XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 61.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,101 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 83.9% during the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,160,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,966 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 509.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $48,589.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,857.99. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,405 shares of company stock worth $285,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

