XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Mativ in the third quarter valued at $567,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth about $817,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the second quarter worth about $778,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mativ in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $642.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

