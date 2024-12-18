XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SG. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 114,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sweetgreen by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,407,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,784,000 after purchasing an additional 236,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sweetgreen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sweetgreen Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SG opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 2.32. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50.
Insider Activity at Sweetgreen
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on SG
Sweetgreen Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sweetgreen
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.