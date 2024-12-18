XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 190.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $64,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in XPEL by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in XPEL by 247.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL

In other news, Director Mike Klonne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,344. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,307,028.38. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,544 shares of company stock worth $2,606,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Down 1.2 %

XPEL stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.