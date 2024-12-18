XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 31,745 Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.29% of Kingstone Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KINS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carla D’andre purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Yankus sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $165,893.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,874.12. This represents a 10.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

(Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.