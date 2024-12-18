XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 8,378 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

