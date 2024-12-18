XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

