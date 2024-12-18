XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 103.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 73.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $82,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $960,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,492,696 shares in the company, valued at $82,171,409.84. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,288 shares of company stock worth $5,758,808. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

TZOO opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelzoo Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

