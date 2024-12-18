XTX Topco Ltd Has $285,000 Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 104.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MannKind were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $403,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 967,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,181.94. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 67,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $465,323.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,929.14. The trade was a 5.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,075 shares of company stock worth $1,325,587. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Trading Down 5.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

