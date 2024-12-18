XTX Topco Ltd Has $289,000 Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,611,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.45. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,904. This trade represents a 17.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

