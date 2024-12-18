XTX Topco Ltd Has $297,000 Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.10% of Ouster worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ouster by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 424,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUST. Northland Securities began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other news, CTO Mark Frichtl purchased 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $49,340.10. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 513,121 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,323.38. This represents a 0.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 13,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $132,471.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,079.43. This trade represents a 8.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,167 shares of company stock valued at $746,368. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OUST stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $546.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.50.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

