XTX Topco Ltd Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680,598 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,433,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,744,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 503,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.65.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

