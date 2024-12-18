XTX Topco Ltd Has $310,000 Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CWEN opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.55 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. CIBC increased their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

