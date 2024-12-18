XTX Topco Ltd Invests $277,000 in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Inseego as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inseego

In other Inseego news, Chairman Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 177,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,261.20. This trade represents a 5.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Trading Down 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ INSG opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.48.

INSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Inseego from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

