XTX Topco Ltd Invests $286,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,862 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 210.7% during the second quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,685,000 after buying an additional 1,363,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 191.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,125,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after buying an additional 739,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 63.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 437,122 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth about $4,104,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in InMode by 34.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 866,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 222,532 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on InMode in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

