XTX Topco Ltd Invests $288,000 in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in LGI Homes by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.