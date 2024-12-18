XTX Topco Ltd Invests $293,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 516,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $19,598,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,788,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.