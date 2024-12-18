XTX Topco Ltd Invests $293,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 516,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $19,598,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,788,000.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance
PSLV opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile
Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.
