XTX Topco Ltd Invests $297,000 in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2,672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 1,119,019 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,099,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after buying an additional 472,893 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $5,080,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,906,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after buying an additional 285,714 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UroGen Pharma

About UroGen Pharma

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.