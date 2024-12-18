XTX Topco Ltd Invests $309,000 in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth $1,911,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bausch + Lomb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

BLCO opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

