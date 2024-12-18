XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Trading Down 1.1 %

LAUR opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.82. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,251.88. The trade was a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

