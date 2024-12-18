XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,519,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

