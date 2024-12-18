XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 42,037 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,037 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 192,861 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 901,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 114,710 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 852.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeMD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeMD

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,728,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,791,221.80. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

